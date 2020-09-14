How to watch the LoL Worlds 2020 draw: Stream, schedule, more

The biggest League of Legends tournament of the year is just around the corner, but before we can get into the action on September 25 in Shanghai, Riot Games will be holding draws for the play-in and group stages of the massively popular tournament.

Always one of the major highlights of the year, the League of Legends World Championships pit the best teams from across the planet in head-to-head competition, with the winner's crowned as the best squad in the world, and awarded with the prestigious Summoner's Cup.

Advertisement

The action comes thick and fast once the tournament begins, with teams from the Americas, Europe, China, Korea, Japan, and more all set to descend on Shanghai, China for the month-long competition with serious bragging rights on the line.

This year, three-time World Champions T1 and their legendary midlaner Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok missed the cut for Worlds after losing the LCK Regional Qualifier against Gen.G, while reigning World Champions FunPlus Phoenix also fell in their qualifying match against Invictus Gaming, who also missed out.

Advertisement

How to watch the Worlds 2020 draw

While the tournament kicks off on September 25, there's the small matter of the official draw first, which takes place on Tuesday, September 15. This show will first draw the play-in stage, with 10 teams competing to earn their spot in the main event.

The draw show will feature analysis from both the LEC and LCS broadcast teams, with the show getting started at 5 AM PT / 8 AM ET / 1 PM BST / 10 PM ACT.

The event will be broadcasted on the official LoL Esports YouTube channel, watch.lolesports.com, and Riot's official Twitch channel, which has been embedded below.

Advertisement

What is the format for Worlds 2020?

Unlike previous years, 22 teams will be competing for the Summoner's Cup at Worlds 2020, with 10 teams competing in the play-in stage compared to the normal 12. Because of this, Riot has split the 10 play-in teams into two seeded groups of five, who will play a single round-robin cycle, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the group stages, and the remaining squads heading for the airport.

The group stages will then consist of four groups including the play-in winners, who will compete to try and make it to the tournament's main bracket as they attempt to be crowned the world's best.

Who's competing at Worlds 2020?

Teams from across the planet will be competing in Shanghai, with Europe, the Americas, Oceania, and Asia all strongly represented at the tournament. Teams have also been seeded based on their performances in the respective regional leagues, with G2 Esports taking Europe's top spot, while TSM head into the tournament as North America's leading squad. You can view the full list of entries, and their seeding if applicable, below.

Advertisement

LEC (Europe)

G2 Esports Fnatic Rogue MAD Lions

LPL (China)

Top Esports JD Gaming Suning LGD Gaming

LCK (Korea)

DAMWON Gaming DRX Gen.G

LCS (North America)

Team SoloMid FlyQuest Team Liquid

PCS (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, and South East Asia)

Machi Esports PSG Talon

CBLOL (Brazil)

INTZ

LCL (Commonwealth of Independent States)

Unicorns of Love

LJL (Japan)

V3 Esports

LLA (Latin America)

Rainbow7

OPL (Oceania)

Legacy Esports

TCL (Turkey)