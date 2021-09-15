G2 reportedly accused of poaching LEC talent after missing Worlds

MAD Lions are accusing G2 Esports of breaking LEC’s tampering rules ahead of the 2021 off-season, according to a Dot Esports report. LEC team owners have voted in favor of pressing Riot to update rules around poaching.

After missing their first Worlds in five years, G2 Esports are reportedly looking to bolster different positions on their League of Legends team ahead of the 2022 season. MAD Lions have called into question G2’s tactics for recruiting talent, allegedly accusing them of tampering with players.

The report described G2’s interest in MAD Lion’s ADC, Matyáš ‘Carzzy’ Orság, as well as in their academy ADC, Victor ‘Flakked’ Lirola. Both players’ contracts with MAD are set to end in mid-November 2021.

MAD Lions are currently in talks to extend Carzzy’s contract and have agreed on a new two-year deal with support Norman “Kaiser” Kaiser player. MAD Lions are expected to field Carzzy along with the rest of the lineup at Worlds 2021, which begins in October.

According to Dot’s sources, LEC teams voted 8-2 in favor of asking Riot’s LEC department to push Riot’s global esports division to make changes around the rules for tampering and poaching.

G2 Esports and Vitality reportedly voted ‘no’ to the motion. Riot Games did not immediately respond to Dexerto’s request for comment.

In Riot’s Esports Global Penalty Index for League, the company has outlined rules against tampering and poaching, with solicitations carrying a maximum of a 15-month suspension.

Though these provisions are meant to protect teams from other organizations, the application of these rules has regularly come into question. The loose language of the rules and their enforcement have been issues in the past.

G2 Esports have been embroiled in poaching allegations across CSGO and LoL. In 2018, G2 Esports were accused by multiple EU LCS (now the LEC) teams of “systematic and repeated poaching,” forcing Riot to respond.

The League of Legends 2021 offseason starts on November 16, and there are plenty of questions LEC teams will want Riot to answer before then.