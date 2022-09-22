Fnatic not scrimming ahead of LoL Worlds 2022 according to Upset

LoL Worlds 2022 is right around the corner, and Fnatic is a team that’ll have to make their way through Play-Ins. However, FNC’s Upset revealed that the team isn’t scrimming on LS’ stream.

Fnatic had a rough road to Worlds 2022 to say the least. They almost got knocked out of Playoffs due to very mixed performance in the regular season, but managed to claw their way to Worlds through the lower bracket and beat out teams that got the better of them through Summer.

After having a massive comeback when it mattered most, Fnatic earned their trip to LoL Worlds 2022. However, according to an account from Elias ‘Upset‘ Lipp, they aren’t scrimming at all.

Upset reveals Fnatic isn’t scrimming for LoL Worlds right now

LS was coaching Fnatic ADC Upset on stream when the bot laner revealed that the team hasn’t been getting any reps in for the biggest tournament of the year.

The 22-year-old pro didn’t sound particularly happy about the state of affairs, either. He said that, “I’d love to scrim, I’m not sure what we are doing.”

As Upset pointed out, the patch Worlds 2022 will be played on (12.18) hit the live client on September 20, meaning all pro teams should have a chance to get ahead of the game. With a few crucial meta changes having taken place between the patch Playoffs was played on and now, not being practiced on the new patch could be a big problem.

While Fnatic will have time to scrim once they get to North America, it’s hard to say just how much time they’ll have to scrims teams attending the event.

Between travel and media days, there’s a lot more that goes into preparing for Worlds than just playing for these pros.

If Fnatic don’t get scrims in before they have to travel for Worlds, there’s a chance they won’t get much time to practice before they have fight for their tournament lives in Play-Ins.

How did LS respond? “Wait, it’s actually so f***ing scuffed.” He was in a state of disbelief through the entire clip and a few minutes following it on the VoD for his stream. This conversation takes place right around the 6 hour mark.

None of the other staff or players at Fnatic have commented on the situation so far.