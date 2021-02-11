 Doublelift explains why Samira's planned League nerfs are "pretty crazy" - Dexerto
League of Legends

Doublelift explains why Samira’s planned League nerfs are “pretty crazy”

Published: 11/Feb/2021 2:54

by Andrew Amos
Doublelift and Samira in League of Legends
Doublelift Samira

Samira is penciled in for huge nerfs in League of Legends patch 11.4, but former Team Liquid pro Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng believes the AD carry doesn’t need the changes. In fact, he went as far to say “only noobs think Samira is good.”

Samira’s release in League of Legends has been contentious. The AD carry’s kit is jampacked with damage and sustain, as well as escape tools with her dash. There’s even crowd control on her passive. It’s been labeled as overkill by most.

However, Doublelift rejects that theory. The pro-turned-streamer believes other champions are more deserving of nerfs than Samira, despite player outrage.

PsyOps Samira in League of Legends
Samira is getting nerfed in League patch 11.4, but Doublelift disagrees with the changes.

“I did see that they’re getting Samira, which is pretty crazy. Only noobs think that Samira is good, but there’s a lot of less-good players in League,” the former pro claimed.

It comes as Samira’s kit is set to get nuked in League of Legends patch 11.4. Riot are nerfing the bonus damage on her passive, reducing her Q AD ratio early, the duration of her W whirl, the dash range on her E, and the cooldown on her R. No stone is being left unturned.

He pointed towards other dominant meta picks that Riot aren’t going as hard on, including number one AD carry Kai’Sa and the recently-buffed Senna.

“If you ask any pro what AD carry needs nerfs, they’re going to tell you the same; Kai’Sa, probably Fasting Senna, maybe Seraphine. They’re not going to say Samira. That champ is absolutely ⁠— probably [a] fine to below-average AD carry.”

Kai’Sa is also set for buffs in the February 18 update, although not as hefty. The Daughter of the Void’s Q is getting a damage nerf, but that’s it. Senna and Seraphine don’t feature in the planned patch notes.

According to op.gg, Samira is the second-best AD carry right now behind Kai’Sa. She has just under a 50% win rate in solo queue, although she’s the third most-picked at 19.67%.

She has also been played 117 times across the four major regions in pro play since her release for a record of 58-59.

Call of Duty

Warzone player finds unreleased automatic pistol that looks overpowered

Published: 11/Feb/2021 0:57

by Albert Petrosyan
Warzone

A yet-to-be-released pistol called the Sykov has been discovered in Call of Duty: Warzone’s Plunder mode, and while we don’t know if it’s coming in Season 2 or later, the weapon looks very powerful from what we’ve seen so far.

Imagine a player’s surprise when they call in a Weapon Drop field upgrade only to receive a brand new weapon that’s not even supposed to be in the game yet.

That’s exactly what happened to Reddit user ‘RestlessGoats,’ who was toiling around in Plunder when he suddenly came across the Sykov, a new pistol that’s been previously leaked but not officially announced or released yet.

Of course, as is the case with almost all of the guns that come as ground loot or in Weapon Drops, the pistol was a specific Blueprint for the Sykov, one that’s automatic and comes with 12-round mags.

I was able to get access to the new unreleased Sykov blueprint using weapon drops in Plunder from CODWarzone

Even though the gameplay clip is not that long, you don’t need to watch much to see that the Sykov, at least in the build shown in the video, is quite overpowered.

For one, there are no fully automatic pistols in Warzone – the Diamatti is the only one that has a comparable fire rate. Furthermore, if the handgun has an ammunition attachment that offers extended magazines, then a larger clip size could make it even more potent.

“Full auto, 27 rounds and maybe akimbo, I can already hear the moans…” one user remarked. It’s true – if the Sykov does have a dual-wield Akimbo attachment, then it could be the next handgun to assert its dominance in Verdansk, following the footsteps of the .357 magnum, Reneti, and Diamatti.

The implications of this weapon being added are pretty major considering that players will be able to run it as a secondary without needing Overkill, which opens the door for Ghost to be in their primary loadout.

Unreleased Sykov pistol in Warzone.
Infinity Ward
Could the Sykov be the next dominant pistol in Warzone?

As mentioned above, this is not the first time we’ve heard of the Sykov. During December, data-miners uncovered the pistol in the Modern Warfare game files and leaked images of it along with some gameplay.

However, this is the first time we’ve seen this particular blueprint in action, not to mention the previously leaked gameplay was in a custom multiplayer game on Rust, not in a Warzone public match.

And yes, this weapon is coming through the Modern Warfare pipeline, not Black Ops Cold War. It’s not exactly clear how Infinity Ward plan on handling new MW content following the launch of Cold War, so we don’t know when the Sykov will be released.

In fact, there was no evidence that new MW guns would be added in Warzone following its integration with BOCW, but the fact that the Sykov’s been found in the battle royale after being leaked in multiplayer means that the trend will continue.