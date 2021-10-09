Beyond Gaming star banned after leaking Worlds drafts for League of Legends bets

Beyond Gaming midlaner Chien ‘Maoan’ Mao-An has been suspended for the remainder of Worlds 2021 for allegedly leaking draft information to individuals to give them an advantage in betting on the games.

Initially reported by PCS host Jenny ‘Reirachu’ Lee on Twitter, Maoan allegedly leaked draft information in order to give the recipients of the alleged leaks an advantage in betting.

In her tweets, Lee claims Beyond Gaming owner Xue ‘DinTer’ Hong-Wei appeared on stream and said he was going to fire the accused mid laner.

Beyond Gaming are due to play Hanwha Life Esports in Worlds 2021 play-ins on October 9 for a place in the group stage.

Maoan accused of allegedly leaking drafts

The allegations leveled at Maoan center around the alleged leaking of drafts to give bettors an advantage when it came to match wagers.

According to further reporting, leaked screenshots of Maoan’s chat revealed he was providing champion picks to an unknown individual, as well as warning them not to bet high because of the risky nature of the picks.

In response to the allegations, Riot Games have suspended Maoan. In a statement, they wrote: “The Competitive Operations team obtained definitive evidence showing Maoan provided inside information to a friend for the purposes of wagering on today’s match.

“Maoan will be suspended for the remainder of the 2021 World Championship.”

Beyond Gaming are still competing in the League of Legends World Championship, after defeating Galatasary Esports in a five-game series on Thursday. They are set to play Korean fourth-seed Hanwha Life Esports in the Play In Knockouts for a place in the Group Stage this evening.

The PCS team initially struggled in the Play Ins and had to beat Unicorns of Love in a tiebreaker this week to keep their tournament hopes alive.

Additional reporting by Dexerto’s Bill Cooney and Isaac McIntyre.