MacBook Pro refresh rumors heat up with alleged screen upgrade

Apple might be looking to upgrade its 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models later this year, kitted out with upgraded screens. But, there are no signs of new silicon.

Apple is riding high, following the release of the iPhone 15, and its various gaming-related announcements. However, the company is rumored to be refreshing its popular 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with brand-new screens, according to a report by Digitimes (via WCCFTech).

The redesigned 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are one of Apple’s best product refreshes in recent memory, with heaps of ports, and bringing the infamous notch to its laptop lineup. After being refreshed with M2 silicon last year, the company is now looking to upgrade the models again, this time with better, brighter screens. The new MiniLED panels are poised to be up to 10% brighter, while also being more power-efficient than its predecessors.

The MacBook Pro’s battery life is only going to get better

If this rumor holds water, then the MacBook Pro could be getting yet another battery-boosting upgrade. After having used a MacBook Pro 14 extensively, it is difficult to imagine how much more Apple can squeeze out of its killer machine. The upgraded model is slated to launch in Q4 2023.

However, there is no mention of Apple’s M3 chip making its way to the laptop just yet, as the Pro models usually come alongside a “Pro” and “Max” variant of the chip, leaving the vanilla M3 to non-Pro hardware.

The M3 chip is rumored to be debuting this year, and we expect that it might land in the MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro 13 models first, in addition to the iPad. So, you should expect that an additional refresh of the MacBook Pro 14 and 16-inch models will come later down the line.