Adin Ross gets emotional on Kick as his mom cries wishing he “wasn’t famous”

Kick star Adin Ross was upset during his stream after he found out that his mom cried over wanting him not to be famous.

Adin Ross has long been one of the leading streamers. After originally rising to fame on Twitch, he was issued with a permanent ban and then made the switch to Kick in a lucrative deal.

The Kick ambassador instantly became one of the most popular on the platform, as he has continued to dominate with tens of thousands of viewers per stream and has amassed over 1 million followers.

However, Adin revealed during a Kick stream on March 12, that his internet stardom has been taking a toll on his mom and this led to him getting upset.

Adin Ross upset after mom admits to not want him to be famous

During the stream, Adin decided to speak openly to his viewers about his mom’s views on him being a popular internet personality and in particular about a text he had received:

“I literally made my mom cry today bro. She literally text me. I actually literally almost cried… My mom literally said ‘Sometimes I wish you weren’t famous. I really wish I could just be with my son’ and bro I might cry right now.

“On god. She said I wish you were unknown so you could be all mine again. So I felt so bad. On God bro.”

Despite him getting sad at the start of the livestream, the Kick star soon lightened up after he was joined by Jake Paul.

The jam-packed stream lasted over 8 hours and even saw Adin Ross hopping in the boxing ring with Jake, in which he didn’t comment on the situation any further.