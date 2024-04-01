Queen of Tears has shocking crossover with Vincenzo K-drama

The marriage drama between Hae-in and Hyun-woo escalates in Queen of Tears, as Episode 8 reveals a stunning cameo appearance by Song Joong-ki as his Vincenzo character.

The secrets out, as Hyun-woo’s prior plan to divorce Hae-in was made public to her and her family. It couldn’t have come at a worse time as Hae-in’s fight for treatment falls through, she and Hyun-woo rekindle their romance, and her sickness worsens.

Feeling humiliated and with no other choice, Hae-in is hellbent on giving Hyun-woo what he wants: a divorce. But fans never expected Queen of Tears to bring in a top-of-the-line lawyer and mafia consigliere to represent her.

Article continues after ad

Queen of Tears Episode 8 stunned fans when actor Song Joong-ki made his cameo appearance as Vincenzo, his 2021 Netflix character from the K-drama Vincenzo. In the K-drama, his character was adopted by an Italian mafia family and became their lawyer and consigliere.

Article continues after ad

After being betrayed, he escaped to Korea and found himself in trouble with an evil corporate conglomerate. As well as trying to secure his hidden fortune.

He appeared in Queen of Tears as Hae-in’s lawyer. As Hyun-woo and his coworker see them head to their meeting, Hyun-woo’s friend/co-worker warns him. While not saying his name, fans were well aware the character was none other than Vincenzo.

Article continues after ad

Hyun-woo’s co-worker explains the dark tales told about him. How he was a consigliere for a dangerous Italian mafia and doesn’t negotiate. The episode then switches to their meeting over the divorce, with Vincenzo speaking Italian. The cameo appearance proved the two K-dramas coexist in the same universe.

Song’s cameo appearance was well received by fans for another reason. One of the most well-recognized romance K-dramas was Descendants of the Sun. Song starred as the male lead Yoo Shi-jin, with actor Kim Ji-won as one of the female leads Yoon Myung-ju.

Article continues after ad

Queen of Tears is available to stream on Netflix, with fans looking forward to Netflix’s long list of 2024 K-dramas. You can also read about Queen of Tears’ other cameo appearance by actor Sebastian Roché.