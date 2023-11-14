Hogwarts Legacy players split over Game Awards snub

Hogwarts Legacy players have been left split over the game’s omission from any nominations at the Game Awards 2023, with some saying it absolutely deserved to be included in certain categories.

The Game Awards nominations were released on November 13, including the prestigious Game of the Year award, with the likes of Baldur’s Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2 sweeping up with eight nominations each.

That said, there are only a limited number of nominations for each award, which means certain games have to miss out, and one notable omission from the Awards entirely is the RPG set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter, Hogwarts Legacy.

While it had some Game of the Year shouts around the time it launched, 2023 has been a hugely successful year for gaming with a number of top titles coming out, and Hogwarts Legacy slowly fell to the wayside — and some fans aren’t happy.

Hogwarts Legacy players on missing Game Awards

With Hogwarts Legacy receiving no nominations across any category, fans of the franchise were left a little dumbfounded over its omission — though a number of players understood why it might have been absent.

“It’s a shame Hogwarts Legacy didn’t get any nominations at the Game Awards this year!” said MiddletonPlays on Reddit. “I feel like it deserved at least a nomination for its score and music!”

Others agreed, adding that “I think it did get snubbed pretty hard for music,” and “it 100% deserved an Art Direction nomination.”

Notably, the game received a Grammy nomination for its soundtrack, which many would have argued made it a guarantee for the Game Awards too.

Some players disagreed that it deserved a nomination, however, stating that “There was no award for ‘best Harry Potter world feeling’,” and that “it doesnt stand out as a video game when you look at the big picture and take into consideration the other games released.”

The Game Awards always draw a lot of debate and discussion and it looks as though this year is set to be no different.