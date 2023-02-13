Hogwarts Legacy now has Hololive VTubers in it thanks to PC modders

Thanks to the hard work of PC modders, you can now have Pekora, and many other Hololive VTubers, all appearing in Hogwarts Legacy.

Yes, we are barely a week into Hogwart Legacy’s release and we already have a new mod adding Hololive into Hogwarts Legacy, thanks to PC creators.

Created by modder xBloodTigerx, the Moving Frams – Anime VTubers – Hololive mod adds various pictures and gifs of Hololive VTubers such as Usada Pekora, Inugami Korone, and Oozora Subaru onto the picture frames that decorate Hogwarts.

But it seems the mod not only replaces frames, but many pictures across the game too. With a screenshot of the mod showing Amelia Watson replacing a picture of a Goblin in the Daily Prophet.

Article continues after ad

In a video demonstrating the mod, it shows itself as a relatively simple, yet uncanny, mod. It’s not as if the pics and gifs are superimposed onto the picture frames, rather, they replace the very real game assets, resulting in a surprisingly well-integrated mod.

So as you play through the game, completing door puzzles and exploring its open world, you can always be accompanied by your beloved VTuber waifus.

Making it all the more sweet, the process of installing the Hogwarts Legacy VTuber mod is fairly simple.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

You’ll need a Nexus Mods account to first download the mod. And as is good practice with modding games, xBloodTigerx recommends backing up the Atlas folder of where the game is installed. The folder directory should read like so: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Hogwarts Legacy\Phoenix\Content\Movies\Atlas.

Article continues after ad

Then download the file from Nexus Mods, unzip it in the game’s directory to replace the existing Phoenix folder. There is no need to delete anything. The folder directory should then read: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Hogwarts Legacy

That’s it, you’re all done. You can enjoy your journey across Hogwarts accompanied by the likes of Haachama and Pekora laughing and sneering at you.

And with the exploding popularity of the game, it seems like the modding community is not going to stop there. So expect more anime to penetrate the halls of Hogwarts.

If you would like to read our review of Hogwarts Legacy, you can find it here. And if you would like to see our guides and ongoing coverage of the game, you can check them out here.