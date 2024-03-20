Will the Helldivers 2 level cap get raised?

Helldivers 2 players have been wondering if the level cap is ever going to increase somewhere down the line.

The devs behind Helldivers 2 have confirmed that the level cap in the game is not going to remain stagnant, even if a succinct timeline is unknown.

Since the game was released, the maximum level that players could reach is Level 50, giving plenty of time to progress through everything the game has to offer.

However, this didn’t stop the fandom from wanting this to be increased to give even more for them to dig into.

Helldivers 2 level cap is going to increase

A Helldivers 2 player took to the official Discord for the game to ask about the level cap getting a raise at some point, and to their surprise, they got a response from the dev.

They then brought this to the game’s subreddit: “I asked about a level cap increase – sounds like it’s very likely coming!”

They give a screenshot of the dev’s response, which says that they are planning to raise the level cap, though they have no idea when that could happen.

“If, when, how, etc. is not something we lifted the lid off of yet, though.”

The community is very pleased with this news, with one user saying: “Raise it to 100 and make the work from 50 to 100 a reeeeally slow crawl like HD1’s 25 to 50.”

However, even with this big news, there is no word on what the new level cap would be when it is increased.

Some fans are asking for something as small as five more levels, while others want a whole new batch of 50 to grind through.

Without an official timeline, though, there is still a lot that is unknown about this topic, and Helldivers 2 fans will have to continue waiting for more information.