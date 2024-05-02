Helldivers 2 Stalkers are now even more OP thanks to this one fix

Helldivers 2 Stalkers are tricky to deal with at the best of times, but now, thanks to the latest update, they’re even more nightmarish.

The Helldivers 2 April 29 patch notes have caused a stir within the game’s community. While the unpopular ricochet changes and usual weapon buffs and nerfs have stolen the show, there’s one enemy change that has quietly snuck up on the Helldivers 2 community.

Stalkers have always been a tough foe to contend with. Not only are they incredibly agile, but their ability to cloak themselves makes them tricky to spot at the best of times. However, the latest Helldivers 2 patch has only made the latter worse.

For those who didn’t know, Stalkers had previously been too visible in fog thanks to a bug, which made them easy to see. Now, following the April 29 patch, Stalkers are less visible when crawling through foggy environments.

When you combine the added invisibility fix with their overall speed, Stalker ambushes have become even more deadly than ever before. In fact, when playing on foggy planets like Nivel 43, these little critters are damn right terrifying.

Several threads have already been posted on the Helldivers 2 Reddit page, with many showing just how sneaky these stealth-loving bugs are.

The cloak fix essentially gives Stalkers more opportunities to pop up in front of you, before chain-stunning you with attacks. “It’s legit #1 priority when we find a Stalker with my crew,” noted one player. “Those f*ckers don’t get to play long. It’s just the worst when you don’t know there are stalkers on the map.”

Others were also keen to highlight just how scary these critters are. “A Stalker’s nest is legitimately more likely to throw a mission than 5 bile titans spawning,” commented another Helldiver.

While cloaking change can be tricky to deal with, there are a few things you can do to make Stalkers less daunting. Consider bringing weapons like the Punisher that can stunlock Stalkers, and always be ready to drop them as soon as you see them.

If you find a Stalker nest, then you’ll want to liberate it as fast as you can with your Stratagems and grenades. Hopefully, with these simple tips, you’ll be able to take down hordes of Stalkers before they can creep up on you.