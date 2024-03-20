Helldivers 2 proves friendly fire could improve shooters like COD and Apex Legends

Helldivers 2 thrives off of its friendly fire and proves just how successful the feature can be – setting a new standard for popular Shooter games.

Friendly fire has been a long-contested topic for most Shooter games. On one hand, it keeps the game a little more authentic, but on the other, it opens up a new world for griefers and frustration. However, upon the release of Helldivers 2 it’s become strikingly apparent that countless Shooter games could learn from its handling of such a controversial feature.

For Helldivers 2, friendly fire is a fundamental aspect. It’s woven into the tapestry of your general gameplay experience and can inspire some utterly hilarious mistakes on occasion. Due to this significance, it’s hard to ignore just how much Shooter games can learn with the implementation and importance of friendly fire.

With the right implementation, friendly fire can be fun

Arrowhead Game Studios

The likes of CS2, hardcore modes in Call of Duty, and Rainbow Six Siege have already implemented friendly fire into their gameplay. In fact, perhaps the most famous stellar implementation of friendly fire is through Rainbow Six Siege. Friendly fire was such a pivotal aspect of the game, that the character Fuze instantly became a popular meme thanks to his tendency to blow hostages and/or teammates to oblivion thanks to his ability.

On top of this, reverse friendly fire was also implemented, effectively punishing the player for shooting their teammate too much with a little damage. It also perfectly stops any griefers in their tracks, while still implementing the same care you see in Helldivers 2 and similar friendly fire experiences.

It manages to force tactics and a careful style of gameplay into what is otherwise an incredibly chaotic genre. As such, those players looking to get a more ‘real’ experience out of the game are able to fully engross themselves, with the repercussions of a missed shot or walking in the wrong direction being relatively definite.

However, while friendly fire certainly implements an aspect many are looking for in some modern-day shooters, it’s hard to ignore the impact such a feature has. On more than one occasion, Helldivers 2 has seen an influx in ‘griefers’, with many complaining that they are being shot down just before extraction for no good reason.

On top of this, the shooter genre doesn’t always work with a more realistic friendly fire style. For example, Overwatch 2 isn’t necessarily about realism and is more about cooperation, skill, and the use of Ultimates, which wouldn’t work under a friendly fire setting. Nevertheless, experiences like Call of Duty, Battlefield, and Apex Legends could benefit from such a feature.

Helldivers 2’s friendly fire is a boon to future Shooters

Activision

The feature may not work for all Shooter games, but, if implemented correctly, it could heighten the experience for all players by adding an extra layer to an already detailed title.

If friendly fire was a commonly added aspect for Call of Duty (aside from it just being present in hardcore modes) then players would be more conservative with their ammunition, tactical in their gameplay, and arguably more immersed in every mission they take part in. Of course, it would inspire griefers, but making it a team game, like Helldivers 2, where all the team get the same rewards despite their death or kill count could promote more teamwork.

Naturally, such an element would be incredibly tough to implement in some of the most popular Shooter games. But, if there’s one element budding devs or players can take from Helldivers 2, it’s that friendly fire doesn’t always have to be a bad thing.