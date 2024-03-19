Helldivers 2 players want stats change to promote playing properly: “Kills don’t matter”

Helldivers 2 is a game that involves a lot of killing, but efficiency matters a lot as well. Therefore, players in the community want changes to stats so that the focus is more on objectives.

Helldivers 2 is a game that is focused on combat with an emphasis on guns, Stratagems, and your ability to liberate planets. However, players feel that there is a massive focus on kills when it comes to stats and that is something that needs to change.

Instead, there should be more focus on objectives handled during the missions. This will encourage players to focus more on objectives than being way too aggressive in getting kills leading to mission failure. These objectives could include, the number of bile titans defeated, chargers taken down, resources gathered, and others.

The discussion surrounding the topic was initiated by a Reddit user who stated, “Kills don’t matter as long as you can complete objectives.” They further continued, “Objectives matter. Samples matter. Other collectibles matter. Avoiding unnecessary aggro matters. But if you’re judging folks on how many kills they’re racking up then you’re judging on a useless metric which makes your opinion on said metric useless.”

They further stated, “It’s us vs the bots/bugs/Joel and whatever comes next. Not each other.” Other players joined the conversation as many of them had similar ideas. One such user mentioned, “I really wish the end of mission stats tracked objectives completed and heavy enemies defeated.”

Another user chimed in, “Amen. Yesterday i once again saved the team on 8 and 9 on Spear duty. In one match i took down 10 chargers and 4 bile titans. But thats not mentioned at the debriefing.” One player also stated, “General Kill count is a useless stat to track…. but I would say replacing that with ELITES killed would be nice.”

Finally, one of the players suggested, “Agreed, i run rover pretty often to thin out the hordes and my kill count is pretty frequently the highest because of it, but i don’t see that as any real accomplishment or reason to think my teammates weren’t doing their part.” Finally, one of the users mentioned, “I’d like to search “research gathered” and “Research returned” as two separate stats.”

Therefore, it seems like players who are taking care of objectives and focusing on the aspects that make the mission a success want more recognition. Getting kills is important, but what matters is how many of those kills are focused on the key objectives and players feel that is something that needs to be added to stats.