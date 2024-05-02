Helldivers 2 players want dual wield sidearms to rival primary weapons

Helldivers 2 provides quite a bit of freedom to its players when it comes to using weapons in activities. However, one thing that is missing from the game is the ability to dual-wield sidearms in the game to make them rival primary weapons.

Helldivers 2 has a couple of powerful sidearms that are quite viable in high-level content. The most recent example is the changes to the Senator Revolver that received a speed loader and animation update with the April 29 update. The damage of the weapon was also enhanced significantly.

Thus, with this change in place, players feel that the Senator and other sidearms can rival primaries, provided they are allowed to dual-wield these weapons. As such, they decided to express their thoughts and wishes on Reddit. One such wishful user commented, “I want dual wield Revolver Primary, where instead of 6 Mags you have 6 pistols, and reloading throws away the two guns.”

Another user expressed their excitement as they chimed in, “Dual wielding pistols would go so hard tho.” The concept of dual wielding revolves around combining style with viability. Several games have the concept of dual-wielding weapons, with Call of Duty being the most popular one currently.

However, the concept has existed for literal decades, with Halo 2’s dual-wield SMGs standing as a high profile example of how cool this mechanic can be.

If you played Counter Strike, Dual Berettas is another weapon from a similar archetype. However, they’re also not that useful in most cases and lack the devastating power that you’d think would come alongside having two guns.

Helldivers 2, however, is a PvE game where the developers do not need to worry about balance and introduce innovation a lot more freely. It’d be totally fine if dual-wielding was an outright upgrade over a single pistol.

This is wishful thinking from players, but it is an idea that might reach the developers on a positive note. Helldivers 2 is an ever-evolving game, and dual-wielding sidearms will be a unique addition to the game that will definitely get players excited.