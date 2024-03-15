Helldivers 2 players call for major changes to movement

Helldivers 2 is quite possibly one of the most popular games in the current market and players are incredibly happy with the development process. However, there is one movement change that players feel needs immediate attention from Arrowhead.

Helldivers 2 is quite possibly one of the most popular live service games you can currently play. This game offers a brilliant gameplay loop, casual grinding options, and a microtransaction system that does not drive FOMO among players.

However, every game has flaws and Helldivers 2 is not an exception. One of the issues that players have been complaining about is the fact that standing from prone can be an issue due to its inconsistency. Sometimes it happens, and sometimes the character refuses to stand up leading to death.

Helldivers 2 players plead for changes to key movement option

The discussion surrounding the topic was initiated by a Reddit user who claimed, “PLEASE make it so that pressing the sprint button stands you up from prone even if you are slowed.” The user also stated, “please bro i am on my hands and knees just make it consistent.”

It seems like a lot of players are facing the issue as most of the comments were in favor of this post. One such user suggested, “Tired of spamming buttons trying to get up everytime i dive.” Another user chimed in, “Can’t tell you how many times I’ve died because my legs don’t work right after diving and being slowed.”

As a reply to the above comment, one user stated, “Dive – crawl – try to run – crouch – stand – crouch – crap I was standing just then – stand – crouch – God damnit. – die.” Finally, one of the users mentioned, “120 hours in I still don’t know which one if the buttons I spam is the correct one to stand up.”

Therefore, it is safe to mention that players are having issues with consistency when it comes to standing up from a crouching position. Arrowhead has made no comments about it yet, but if the issue persists they might look to fix it.