Helldivers 2 needs to add this beloved Fortnite feature

Helldivers 2 relies heavily on cooperation with other players to complete missions and destroy the Terminid and Automaton threats, so it’s about time it included this beloved Fortnite feature.

Unlike Fortnite, Helldivers only enables players to select and use one emote at a time. This is particularly annoying for those who wish to embrace the game’s camaraderie and add to the hilarity of mission scenarios.

Some emotes like the hugging gesture not only help you share the love with your fellow Helldivers, but it can even save you from damage. With new Helldivers 2 battle passes being added to the game, there are even more emotes to unlock with Medals.

With so many choices on offer, Helldivers 2 now needs to borrow Fortnite’s emote wheel to enable players to truly express themselves.

“My thoughts for a while now,” commented one player on the official Helldivers 2 Reddit page. “Having to reselect the hug everything I start my client is annoying.”

Another Helldiver player was onboard for this addition, but was keen to avoid all the dancing emotes feature in Fortnite. “100% on a wheel but no dancing sh*t, just the ability to use more than one of the current emotes during a mission. As it stands right now, they can just remove all other emotes because there’s no way I’m leaving the ship without the ability to dispense democratic hugs.”

It’s important to note that Helldivers 2 does feature a communication wheel selection, so hopefully, the developers add an emote wheel in a future update.