Helldivers 2 game master Joel’s latest drop leads to wild speculation

Helldivers 2’s leaked APC vehicle recently appeared in-game for a limited time, supposedly thanks to game master Joel.

A few weeks ago, Helldivers players started posting videos of three different vehicles they’d spotted in the sequel. One was a mech, which has since launched officially as a new stratagem.

Users had also stumbled across Recon vehicles and armored personnel carriers (APCs). Despite the scattered sightings, developer Arrowhead remains mum about when the latter two will go live in-game.

Now players think they’ve found the culprit. Helldivers fan account Helldivers 2 Media recently shared a clip of someone named “Joel” entering a match, dropping an APC alongside a “Please take this” message, then leaving the mission.

Because Helldivers 2 has yet to officially receive an APC vehicle, fans are convinced the Joel player was none other than the title’s real-life, DnD-like game master of the same name.

Fans think another clue rests in Joel writing the following in the game chat, “hey guys I need to get back to work.”

“Just dropping APCs and leaving. Truly a patriot to democracy,” one person joked in response to the Twitter post.

Of course, others were quick to say they hope this means APCs will soon arrive in Helldivers 2. One user noted such a vehicle would be welcomed given how much ground there is to cover.

“I hope this comes soon really need this. I’d prefer a smaller Jeep style or warthog from Halo but I’ll take whatever… a lot of running.”

There’s no telling whatever tricks the game master may have up his sleeve before APCs and the like become official.