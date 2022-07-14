NICKMERCS slams 343’s handling of Halo Infinite: “Should be ashamed”

James Busby . 56 minutes ago

Popular streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has called out 343 over its handling of Halo Infinite, explaining why he thinks the game is in such a bad state.

Halo Infinite received a lot of hype at launch, with streamers and fans around the world looking forward to delving into the new sci-fi shooter. However, the drip feeding of new content, expensive cosmetics, and frustrating bugs have caused a lot of frustration in the community.

In fact, the game’s playercount has drastically declined, leaving only a fraction of the playerbase it had at launch. While the developers still aim to bring back the excitement with the release of Halo BR, NICKMERCS believes that 343 should be “ashamed” of the way they handled Halo Infinite.

NICKMERCS calls out 343 over Halo Infinite

“The gaming community as a whole was ready for a new f*cking awesome game and Halo dropped the f*cking ball,” said Nick. “Everyone at that f*cking company should be ashamed of themselves, man. 343 is a joke, they’re f*cking awful. They don’t give a sh*t about anybody that plays their game.”

Nick’s words may come across as harsh, but with the recent handling of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer and sluggish content drops, he believes that the community has every right to be angry. The popular streamer previously explained why players shouldn’t get excited for Halo BR, especially after the way the standard multiplayer has been left.

Nick also noted how Halo Infinite could have been in a much better position, but that 343’s own “pride and ego” got in the way. “God, it could have taken over literally everything,” said the streamer. “Instead, they have 800 people on the f*cking game right now.”

While there are still hopes that the long-awaited Halo BR could save Halo Infinite, it’s clear that Nick has no faith in 343 delivering a good experience. “343 has never been good, never. It wasn’t 343 that made the good Halo’s, it was Bungie and they made other great games too.”