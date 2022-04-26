Halo Infinite Battle Royale set for 2022 release

A battle royale game mode is on the wishlist for many Halo Infinite fans, and it looks like it could be coming as soon as 2022 if a report from a reputable video game leaker turns out to be accurate.

Aside from waiting for Halo Infinite Season 2, fans of the sci-fi shooter have been hoping and praying that 343 Industries would add a battle royale mode.

With other leading FPS games such as Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone all having their own version of battle royale, Halo Infinite players think the game needs one to make the title sustainable.

Rumors and speculation have rapidly grown in the last few days and now it appears that not only is the game getting a BR mode, but it could be coming sooner rather than later.

Battle royale coming to Halo Infinite in 2022

WindowsCentral journalist Jez Corden had previously confirmed on The Xbox Two podcast that a BR was in the works. Now the insider has shared more details on the latest edition of the podcast, indicating when we can expect to see it.

“I think there’s no hard deadline on it, if it’s not ready they’re not going to ship it until possibly Season 4, which is probably why they haven’t fully announced it yet.”

The delay to Season 2 has made Season 1 last five months, but it’s expected that this will be rectified moving forward with less time between seasons.

Doing so will mean that Season 4 will almost certainly be this year and that means that the battle royale component, which has apparently been in development for two years according to Corden, will be available to play in 2022.