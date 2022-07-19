Halo Infinite co-op leak reveals DMR and Forge mode details

Sourav Banik . 1 hour ago

A new Halo Infinite co-op leak has revealed a couple of features in the game, including a new weapon and Forge game mode details.

The Halo Infinite co-op beta flight finally launched on July 15 after a slight delay by the studio. During this time, fans dived deep into the game files and uncovered various upcoming items.

It includes new weapons, details of the Forge mode, and a curious object called the quantum translocator. Here’s everything you need to know.

Halo Infinite co-op leak reveals DMR, Forge mode details and a mysterious object

The latest leak has revealed the H5 DMR is going to make its way to the game soon. It comes equipped with a scope and is quite a fan favorite and a missing powerful weapon in Halo Infinite co-op.

Apart from that, details of the Forge mode have also surfaced online. Nav Mesh will now give better support to the Spartan bots. The navigation will be more fluid across maps designed by players for their custom games.

As we mentioned earlier, players have also found a mysterious object in the game called the quantum translocator. They are unsure about its function and more details are expected to be revealed by the devs in the coming days.

Speaking of Forge mode, players discovered a turret in the game files as well.

The Halo Infinite co-op campaign beta will run from July 15 to August 1, 2022. Access is available only to the players on Steam who registered for the program by July 11. Xbox players, however, can gain access at any time they want and our handy guide has all the instructions that you will need.

These leaks have revealed some interesting upcoming additions to the game and will most certainly excite fans.