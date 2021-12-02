Halo Infinite’s Bot Bootcamp makes Battle Pass challenges a breeze

Halo Infinite’s weekly challenges aren’t easy to complete, but luckily, you don’t have to compete against real players to finish them.

Halo is back and its multiplayer is free to everyone on Xbox or PC. While the gameplay is a phenomenal mix of new and old, the Battle Pass and challenges associated have been met with poor reception.

In short, the challenges are hard, and completing them doesn’t feel very rewarding. Players have been very vocal about their dislike for the XP system since Halo Infinite’s launch.

With that being said, finishing challenges and gaining XP doesn’t have to be hard. In fact, a lot of the weekly challenges can be completed without entering a single match of PvP, thanks to Bot Bootcamp.

Advertisement

Halo Infinite’s Bot Bootcamp is easy XP

If you aren’t familiar with Bot Bootcamp, it’s a game mode that allows real players to compete against a team of bots. As their name implies, their AI makes them pretty awful at the game.

However, their being terrible is a huge plus for those who want to grind Battle Pass levels. That’s because you can actually complete a large chunk of weekly challenges in Bot Bootcamp.

You can also claim all of your daily bonus match XP by playing in Bot Bootcamp. That’s 1000 XP for playing six rounds against bots. Sounds like a proper warmup.

Advertisement

Not every challenge can be completed in Bot Bootcamp, though. As you can see below, there are challenges that require you to play PvP or specific game modes… b But these are higher-tier challenges that come after all of the bot challenges.

So, if you’ve been one of the complainers, maybe try completing your challenges against bots. You’ll climb through your Battle Pass tiers faster unless you’re worse than a bot.

For more Halo, check out our take on why the Battle Pass isn’t the bane of Halo Infinite.