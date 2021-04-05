First look at two Halo Infinite characters leaked - Dexerto

Halo Infinite’s Spartan characters have been confirmed to be part of the world in the past, but a leak shows fans exactly how they’re going to look in-game.

Without question, Microsoft’s flagship shooter is one of the most highly anticipated in its genre of 2021.

After jumping through several hoops to maintain the hype, such as a previous release date delay and the heavy criticism surrounding demo gameplay, its developers have been drip-feeding fans details ever since to keep them keen.

Previously, a new weapon was revealed – called the Skewer – and if you’re looking for news on the characters themselves, you have come to the right place.

Advertisement

Halo Infinite characters leaked

Since that time, another called Spartan Stone has featured in the leaked Mega Construx figure collection – meaning we now have faces to put to the names of two characters.

Halo Infinite’s leaked figures were revealed by Mega Construx News on Twitter. Stone will have an icy white suit, while Halo Spartan Griffin is seemingly kitted out in purple.

Mega Construx Halo Heroes Series 14 is slowly leaking! So far we only got two figures so far, which is Spartan Trailblazer (Spartan Stone?) and Spartan Mark VII (Spartan Griffin?)

Ctedit: Target and thanks to travisz7963 for the information. pic.twitter.com/pL5FbcDDKq — Mega Construx News (@megabloksnews) February 4, 2021

As the game is still some way of its launch window, this may be the first of many figure-based leaks throughout the year. While it doesn’t show us much in the way of the role each character will play in the series, it does provide a first look.

Advertisement

Read More: Halo Infinite devs reveal details on multiplayer and campaign

Next time a Halo Infinite trailer is revealed, be on the lookout for this pair. There is a good chance that they will have a big part to play in the campaign.

Halo voice actor talks Spartan Griffin

Voice actor Verlon Roberts had previously confirmed that a character called Spartan Griffin would be joining us in Halo Infinite, during the Fadam and Friends Podcast.

During the sit-down, he said: “I’ll be Spartan Griffin,” which came as a shock to the host. Soon after, he broke down some of the work that was happening behind the scenes, with motion capture and more details.

“You’re supposed to be this badass Spartan in the future, fighting these aliens in this crazy world. You have to build all of that with your imagination.”

Advertisement

Watch the discussion on Halo Spartan Griffin below, from 1:10:40.

For more news on Halo Infinite’s release date, leaks, weapons, and more – here is everything you need to know.