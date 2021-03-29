First new Halo Infinite weapon revealed as the Skewer - Dexerto

During a deep-dive into Halo Infinite’s audio and sound design, the team at 343 revealed a brand-new weapon coming to the game called the Skewer, which will be wielded by the enemy Banished forces in the first-person shooter when it releases in 2021.

If you’ve been eager to find out any and all information about Halo Infinite, including some of the weapons that you’ll be seeing during your time with the game, then 343 has heard your requests.

While the game is set to launch sometime in the latter half of 2021, developer 343 Industries has been slowly trickling out new information about the game over the past few months in order to ramp up the hype for the title. Now, they’ve given fans another small look at one aspect of the game: a new weapon.

The first-look came during a deep-dive into the game’s sound design, when the developers revealed how they created the sounds of one of the weapons for the Banished, a faction featured in Infinite’s story. The weapon itself is titled the Skewer and we even know a few details about how it will work.

According to the developers, the Skewer is a “power weapon” that fires a spear-like projectile. While that means the weapon deals high damage, the trade-off is that it has an incredibly slow rate-of-fire.

While not confirmed by the devs, based off the weapon and the description, it would sounds like the Skewer will be a one-shot weapon, with players having to reload after every single shot, which would be a bit cumbersome in battle to say the least. That being said, maybe the weapon holds more secrets than they are letting on.

It’s unknown if this weapon will be available to use during the game’s multiplayer betas, which are set to arrive sometime later in the year. 343 has previously stated that they will be holding multiple tests before the game’s release but so far they have yet to reveal more information about them.

After getting delayed shortly before the new generation of Xbox consoles, Halo: Infinite is now set to release sometime in 2021 and will be released on the Xbox One, Series X|S, and PC.