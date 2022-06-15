Halo Infinite June 14 update patch notes: Ranked Arena changes, vehicle buffs, more

A new Halo Infinite patch has dropped on June 14, with changes and updates to the game’s multiplayer and campaign set to improve and balance certain gameplay whilst also cleaning up some bugs and performance issues: here’s the patch notes.

Despite a rocky launch, gamers dove into Halo Infinite’s campaign and multiplayer with a renewed love and appreciation for the franchise, a feeling that has well and truly been lost in recent years.

However, 343’s failure to expand on multiplayer modes and customization options has led to a fizzling out of the initial excitement fans had.

With Season 2: Lone Wolves finally releasing last month after major delays, added content and interest was brought back to the game. The release of Season 2 brought about the first major update to the game’s content since release, something that was sorely needed to reinvigorate gamers.

Halo Infinite’s June 14 patch builds on this with changes to the campaign and improvements to multiplayer. Here’s the full patch notes.

What’s changing in Halo Infinite’s June 14 update?

Vehicle buffs to durability amplify combat

While this new update does make some small changes to the campaign, the main things to note are the improvements to multiplayer. Vehicle strength and durability for lighter and medium vehicles has been improved. This includes the likes of the mongoose, banshee, Warthog, Chopper and Ghost.

This in turn means vehicle combat and gameplay will be much more accessible and encouraged, something that has always been a staple of the Halo Franchise.

Ranked Arena changes

343 Industries are also changing up the qualification process for Ranked Arena. Previously players had to play 10 games within the Ranked Arena playlist before being shoved onto the leaderboards.

Now, players don’t need to touch the Ranked Arena playlist first — they can unlock ranking up by completing 25 matches in separate non-Ranked playlists.

For those playing on an older version of Halo Infinite, this may lead to an “unknown error” message to occur when searching for matches in the Ranked Arena. Simply download the new patch and this issue should go away.

The patch should also improve stability for Xbox One users, with instances of glitches and issues when entering matchmaking games less likely as a result of the update.

You can find the full Halo Infinite June 14 patch notes below, courtesy of 343 Industries. The update is now live.

Halo Infinite June 14 patch notes

Global

Season 2 artwork has been added to loading screens across the game.

All changes to Target Frame Rate in the Settings tab are now reflected in-game for Xbox Series X and Series S users.

Load times for the Battle Pass, Challenges, Customize and Shop menus have been improved.

The volume of the Disruptor’s supercombine has been reduced when heard from a distance.

When both Battle Pass and Event rewards are unlocked in the same match, all unlocked rewards will now appear in the same post-match notification menu. Additionally, these menus will now consistently show all unlocked items.

Campaign

Weapon racks and ammo crates in the Warship Gbraakon mission are now available consistently.

Music now plays consistently in the mission Conservatory and in the main menu.

Multiplayer

The Ranked Arena matchmaking playlist is now unlocked by completing 25 matches in other non-Ranked playlists. This change will not apply to players who have already completed 25 non-Ranked matches prior to this update. Due to this change, some players on older versions of Halo Infinite will receive an “Unknown error” when searching in the Ranked Arena playlist. Download this Drop Pod update to continue playing Ranked Arena in matchmaking.

A new Fireteam Competitive Skill Ranking (CSR) limit has been implemented for Ranked matchmaking.

Xbox One stability has been improved to reduce instances of players not entering matchmaking sessions normally.

Alterations have been made to increase the durability of light vehicles (Wasp, Banshee, Mongoose) and medium vehicles (Warthog, Chopper, Ghost, Shade).

Unique icons have been added to the Custom Game menu to represent Land Grab and Last Spartan Standing modes.

Grenades exploding, respawning, and other effects will no longer repeatedly occur during gameplay.

Enemies can no longer be pinged when a wall or another obstacle is blocking them. A direct line of sight is now needed to ping an enemy’s location.

Accessibility