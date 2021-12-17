Halo Infinite glitch unlocks co-op campaign months earlier than devs planned

Halo Infinite’s co-op campaign may not have been officially released, but a new glitch has enabled players to unlock this highly-anticipated feature early.

A new Halo Infinite glitch seemingly enables players to unlock the game’s co-op campaign ahead of its official launch. This is obviously huge news for any players looking to blast their way through Zeta Halo with another friendly Spartan.

While Halo Infinite’s campaign has been largely praised for its incredibly fun open-world exploration, the game’s lack of co-op has left many fans disappointed. The devs have announced that getting co-op into the game is still a priority, but that the early 2022 release date from before is being adjusted.

However, it seems that Halo Infinite fans looking to dive into some co-op action may not have to wait that long thanks to this glitch.

Halo Infinite co-op campaign glitch releases mode early

Halo Infinite’s Zeta Halo is just begging to be explored with other players. After all, previous Halo titles have enabled us to team up with other Spartans for some jolly cooperation. Whether it’s playing couch co-op or multiplayer, Halo games are often best experienced with a friend.

Fortunately, two Halo Infinite players have seemingly discovered a way to unlock co-op functionally ahead of its official release. The footage below appears to depict two Halo Infinite players engaging in couch co-op on the Xbox Series S. According to the poster, the glitch was found by accident, and the players are currently looking into how to replicate it.

How to play Halo Infinite co-op campaign early

Since the Halo Infinite co-op glitch was discovered, a player has discovered a method that enables fans to replicate it. If you’re looking to play Halo Infinite co-op early, then this guide could help you achieve just that.

Sign into a second Xbox live account with your second controller. Load the Halo Infinite campaign. Press start on the main controller. Hit the back button. Press start or back on the second controller to join the fireteam. Co-op is now enabled.

The poster noted that Halo Infinite must be offline, which must be done by using the Quick Resume feature. As Halo Infinite’s co-op campaign is not officially out yet, there are a number of bugs that occur when using this method.

FOBs are completely broken.

Marines no longer spawn at FOBs.

Player 2 doesn’t have their own Tactical Map and upgrade tree.

The Game will soft-lock if either player dies.

Player 2 will fast travel with Player 1.

This Halo Infinite co-op campaign glitch is certainly not without its problems, so be careful if you plan on giving it a go yourself.