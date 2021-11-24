When does Halo Infinite’s campaign come out? Release date, Game Pass, co-op

Halo Infinite is on the horizon and players are ready to take up arms against the Banished. We’ve got all the information for players who are looking for the campaign’s release date and whether or not they’ll be able to play it co-op or on the Game Pass.

The Halo franchise is known for delivering detailed and emotional stories that anchor down the game’s other features — like the free-to-play multiplayer mode — and make fans feel something for the pile of pixels they’re navigating around the screen.

Whether it’s the early release of the multiplayer, or the delay surrounding two of the series’ most notable game modes, everything has been a little off-kilter when compared to previous titles, making it difficult to keep up with exactly when to expect the campaign’s official release.

Advertisement

Contents

Halo Infinite’s campaign release date

The newest game in the franchise will officially release on Dec. 8th, 2021 at 1:00 pm EST/10:00 am PST in the United States.

Picking up a few years after the events of Halo 5, Infinite will see Master Chief attempting to survive the treacherous grounds of Zeta Halo as he attempts to make his way back to Earth and solve the mystery of what really happened to Cortana along the way.

Will Halo Infinite’s campaign be on Game Pass?

For players who aren’t looking to buy the game for themselves, rest assured that the title will be on Game Pass on release day for anyone with an active subscription.

Xbox has confirmed that the Game Pass version will go live at the same time as its other digital counterparts, meaning all players will access the game at the same time.

Advertisement

If you’re looking to speed the process up, check out our guides on how to preload the game so that you don’t miss a single moment of the action.

Will Halo Infinite have a co-op mode?

While the Halo campaigns have traditionally launched with a cooperative mode, Infinite will not have one at launch.

The devs have announced that getting co-op into the game is still a priority, but that the tentative Early 2022 release date from before is being adjusted.

As of now, the co-op campaign feature is expected to arrive at the end of Season 2, which is scheduled to conclude in May.

That’s all the details about the newest Master Chief-cenric campaign! For more information about the game be sure to check out our other Halo Infinite guides:

Advertisement

Best equipment | Best guns | Campaign rewards | PC system requirements