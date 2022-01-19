Halo Infinite devs confirm Big Team Battle still broken after failed hotfix

Halo Infinite’s Big Team Battle hasn’t been operational for a couple of months now. Today’s hotfix was supposed to resolve these issues, however, 343 Industries confirmed that the hotfix had failed.

Big Team Battle has become a staple game mode for the Halo Franchise. Instead of the standard 4v4, BTB pits two teams of 12 against each other. And the number of players available to slay makes BTB a fan-favorite mode.

Yet, Halo Infinite has had major matchmaking issues with its BTB mode. Players will load into endless queue times when in larger groups. 343 Industries has acknowledged these issues and has stated multiple times that they are working on a fix.

However, these issues have persisted since the beginning of December. And even after 343 issued a BTB hotfix, matchmaking issues are still prevalent.

Halo Infinite BTB is still broken

Halo’s Community Director Brian “ske7ch” Jarrard announced on January 18 that 343 would be issuing a BTB hotfix. But in less than 24-hours, Ske7ch posted another update to Halo Waypoint stating that the hotfix had failed.

Ske7ch wrote, “Unfortunately it looks like today’s patch did not fully resolve the BTB matchmaking problems. We know this is an ongoing source of frustration and the team will continue to work towards a resolution.”

While the hotfix failed, Ske7ch stated that 343 would compensate players for their patience. Players who log in before February 16 will receive 5 XP boosts and Challenge Swaps.

Well, damn… today's BTB hotfix does not appear to be the outcome we expected. There are minor improvements, but overall matchmaking issues are still occurring. Thanks to the folks who have been working hard and we're sorry this didn't quite get the job done. Work continues. https://t.co/lKiFibBDtT — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) January 19, 2022

Players have also been very vocal about their still being Big Team Battle challenges while the mode is unavailable. One reply on Twitter reads “you should stop having the big team battle challenges till it’s fixed.”

Ske7ch replied and confirmed that, since the issue is persisting longer than expected, 343 Industries is also investigating this issue.