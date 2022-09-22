Session Skate Sim: Release date, platforms, trailers & everything we know

Session: Skate Sim is leaving early access, as its full 1.0 release is finally here. From the release date, platforms, and trailers – here’s everything you need to know about creā-ture Studios skating game.

The time has finally come if you’ve been waiting for an authentic skateboarding game to arrive. Session: Skate Sim is a realistic, immersive take on the genre, opting to provide an accurate “simulation” of street skating.

The game has spent years in early access, after beginning life as a Kickstarter project. Now, the developers are ready to release it as a full 1.0 title.

Whether you’re returning to the game or picking it up for the first time, we’ve got you covered.

Contents

Session Skate Sim: When will it be released?

The game was originally released onto Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview in September 2019 and June 2020 respectively. Before this, a demo was made available in November 2017 for PC players.

Session Skate Sim: What platforms will it be on?

The game will be released onto PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles on September 22, 2022.

You can also purchase the game on Xbox Series S|X and PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam.

Session Skate Sim: Trailers

Session Skate Sim: Bonus content

For players diving into the game for the first time, there is some bonus content to get your hands on. For Xbox players, you can upgrade your existing purchase to the Supporters Pack.

PlayStation players on the other hand can choose between the Standard Edition (£44.99 / $49.99) or Deluxe Edition (£49.99 / $59.99). The former will only give players access to the base game.

The Supporters Pack includes:

9 new outfits

10 new board designs

Europe’s largest Skatepark – Pétruss Skatepark, Luxembourg

The Hangar training area

2 exclusive grip tapes

The Deluxe Edition includes: