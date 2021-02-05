Logo
Rockstar send message to GTA Online players, promises rewards coming soon

Published: 5/Feb/2021 22:25

by Bill Cooney
Rockstar Games

Rockstar has announced new gifts for Grand Theft Auto Online fans that will be automatically delivered to players’ wardrobes in the next few weeks. 

GTA: Online is more than seven years old at this point, but according to Rockstar, 2020 was the biggest year yet for the popular online game.

To celebrate their success and the insane numbers the game racked up over the last 12 months, the publisher will be giving players two free cosmetics, and even hinted at more rewards coming soon, too.

Rockstar Games
With plenty of new events, content, and Heists, it’s safe to say 2020 was a banner year for GTA Online

According to Rockstar, “GTA Online shattered its own records once again, with more players than any previous year”— and this was definitely helped by new events like the Cayo Perico Heist, which also broke new ground as the first Heist players could go through solo.

To celebrate this record-breaking year, the publisher is giving fans two free cosmetic gifts — and teased even more new free content coming in 2021.

If you log in and play GTA Online before February 12, you’ll automatically unlock two unique pieces of in-game apparel — the Rockstar Cap and the Rockstar Rolling Tee, which will appear in your wardrobe up to 72 hours after logging in on or after February 16.

Rockstar Games
The Rockstar shirt and hat shown here will be given for free to players who log in before Feb 12.

According to the release from Rockstar though, this is just the tip of the iceberg for free GTA: Online content coming in 2021.

“Keep a look out for more celebratory events in the near future for the chance to score new gear, bonus GTA$ and a free vehicle in GTA Online,” the publisher teased, although at this point we have no idea what the free vehicle will consist of.

So, if you haven’t played GTA Online yet, or are thinking about hopping back in again after awhile, there’s never been more content or things to do. So gear up, and we’ll see you in San Andreas for 2021.

How to get Panther Statue from GTA Online Cayo Perico heist

Published: 5/Feb/2021 10:11

by Connor Bennett
GTA Online's Black Panther statue target
Rockstar Games

The Panther statue is the most lucrative target in the Cayo Perico heist, with plenty of GTA Online fans confused about how and when to get it. Here’s what you need to know.

The majority of Grand Theft Auto Online’s have had a pretty linear structure. You identify a target, charge in, and steal it before evading the police and getting out of there.

That changed with the Diamond Casino heist as Rockstar Games added a few little wrinkles in terms of how you approach the robbery. They took things up a notch with Cayo Perico as well, letting you perform the heist as a solo player.

One thing that the two heists have in common is the fact that you can go after different targets. In the Diamond Casino heists, actual diamonds are the best thing you can go after, whereas that regard goes to the Panther statue in Cayo Perico.

GTA Online Cayo perico el rubio character
Rockstar Games
The Cayo Perico heist is all about GTA Online’s new character, El Rubio.

How to get Black Panther statue target in Cayo Perico heist

Getting your hands on either target is not easy. You have to wait for Rockstar Games to make them live, and that only comes during a special event week. Though, some players have used exploits to get them early too.

These special event weeks are announced by Rockstar during their weekly Thursday updates, and the next one is around Valentine’s Day.

Valentines Day was actually the first time Diamonds had an increased chance of appearing in the Casino heist. And that looks to be the case with the Panther Statue. It’ll be an easy process once it goes live. Just select the statue as your target, and hop into the heist.

  1. Select the Panther Statue as your heist target (when its live)
  2. Select your approach for the Cayo Perico heist
  3. Jump into the heist
  4. Steal the statue!

As for how much it’ll be worth, the Diamonds have been worth a whopping $3,290,000 on normal, so we should see the statue eclipse that. Cayo Perico is the most lucrative heist, after all.

However, as of writing, it is just a case of waiting for the target to go live. Rockstar hasn’t confirmed it yet, but all signs are pointing toward it going live soon.

