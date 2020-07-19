How to get cheaper ammo in GTA Online with simple trick

Grand Theft Auto Online players have got some clever tips in getting cheaper ammunition for their weapons that might also save going on a lengthy trip to Ammu-Nation.

As you’d expect, GTA Online has got a huge arsenal of weapons that players can use in order to complete missions, cause mayhem on NPCs, and even gun down their fellow players.

These include the completely assault rifles, pistols, and submachines gun as well as the weird and wacky laser rifles and explosive guns. Though, keeping your selection of weapons stocked up with ammo can be a bit of a pain – especially if you find yourself mid-mission and running low.

However, some players have got a clever clip that allows them to save nearly half the price on using the action and inventory menu to source some new ammo.

The tip comes via Reddit user Vic__B, who noted that while you can head to Ammu-Nation to grab ammo, you can also start up a mission or job from your phone and stock up there instead.

By starting one of these contact missions, you will be dropped into the pre-job menu and have the option to purchase a complete stock of ammo.

While it might come with a big price tag – especially if you’ve got a whole lot of weapons to your name – you will actually save around 40% compared to buying magazines from the action and inventory menu.

The method might a bit longer than the action and inventory menu, by starting a job you will cut out the need to plan a route to the nearest Ammu-Nation store, which is a godsend if you’re out in the sticks.

Though, if you do want to head to Ammu-Nation, you will save money compared to the action and inventory menu but it will the same price as following the contact mission method.