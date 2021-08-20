How to defeat GTA Online’s Cayo Perico Juggernauts after secret buff

Rockstar Games have made changes to the GTA Online Cayo Perico heist and one of the biggest is a secret buff for its juggernaut, making him insanely harder to eliminate. Lucky for you, we’ve got the perfect tactic to take him down.

The GTA Online Cayo Perico update is one of the most popular the game’s ever added, and it’s worth up to a whopping $1.4 million if you strike lucky.

Juggernaut changes

In a secret update on August 19, not included in any patch notes, the game’s developers ensured that one of their most powerful NPCs could not be stopped with a single headshot, as he could before.

This has obviously changed the way players can grind through the lucrative heist and its setup missions, meaning they have had to get creative to stop the minigun-wielding enemy in his tracks.

Luckily, Reddit user O667 has found a workaround.

How to defeat GTA Online Juggernauts

The process for killing the GTA Online Juggernaut is fairly simple, shown below in a step-by-step guide and short video clip.

Load up GTA Online. Start the Cayo Perico heist setup missions. Face off against the Juggernaut. Run from behind. Knock down the Juggernaut with a punch. Shoot him while he’s knocked.

This method cancels out the changes made by Rockstar, to a degree, and puts the ball back in your court during a fight with such a strong enemy.

GTA Online Cayo Perico meta loadout

There are other ways to eliminate him, of course, as shown by YouTuber Tylarious below. In his video, he uses the Assault Shotgun, and Aggressor weapon loadout.

As seen below, it only takes a few close-range shots to take them down with this class.

(Timestamp at 3:33 below)

Hopefully, these handy tricks and tips will allow you to go about your business, as normal, racking up cash from GTA Online’s Cayo Perico heist.

If the meta changes once again, we’ll be sure to let you know.