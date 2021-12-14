GTA Online players urge Rockstar to revive cut feature ahead of The Contract update

GTA Online players are urging Rockstar to revive a cut feature that would let them freely listen to the game’s tracklist ahead of The Contract update featuring Dr. Dre’s return.

There’s a ton of new music heading to GTA with the December 15 ‘The Contract’ update. Tracks in the game have gotten stale over the years which is why the community is excited for the upcoming patch.

Generally, people can listen to music in GTA when they’re flipping through car radio channels. That’s why user ‘DARKSIDE2245’ suggested that Rockstar implement Beats by Dre, or some knock-off headphone brand for the game, to hear music anywhere in Los Santos.

Advertisement

As the idea started to get traction and support from the community, people realized that the concept sounded like an old feature that was found in the game files but never made it to the live version.

“They actually considered doing this before GTA came out but they decided against it because they didn’t want it to take away from the game’s original score/atmosphere,” user ‘Big1ronOnHisHip’ said. “There was code found that seemed to be a radio app for your in-game smartphone but it was cut.”

A previous GTA leak revealed a radio feature for players’ in-game phones that would work in a similar way to the headphone idea.

Advertisement

Though Rockstar eventually gave PC players a way to make their own self radio, the broader idea was ultimately scrapped.

Now people want the studio to revisit the idea since A-list artists are about to drop new tracks into GTA’s library.

GTA’s The Contract update is dropping soon and it’ll be interesting to see if Rockstar plans to give players more agency for listening to the new music they’re creating for the patch.