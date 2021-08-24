GTA Online players roast “scam” Cayo Perico heist rewards after big discovery

Rockstar Games have been on the receiving end of the strangest-ever roast from the GTA Online community after they realized the Cayo Perico heist should actually have better rewards.

The GTA 5 community is growing continually, with millions of players still jumping into the multiplayer game to wreak havoc, complete online missions, and heists.

The most recent heist, of course, was Cayo Perico – where players can target various different prizes to collect at the end. These include everything from gold bars to a Panther statue.

However, after making a big discovery related to the gold bar rewards and potential earnings for the heist, some players aren’t very happy.

GTA players on Cayo Perico heist rewards

The GTA Online Cayo Perico heist can earn players between $900,000 (for Tequila) to over $2 million (Black Panther statue on Hard difficulty). Gold is a secondary target for the heist, though, with a value of $333,184 per stack – of which there are 25 in each stack.

A post started surging up the GTA Online subreddit on August 24, where one user – PoliteCypress34 – decided to take a look at how much gold is currently worth in the real market.

From there, they worked out that each gold stack in the heist worked out to 25 gold bars, which was actually $8,650,000 – much higher than what Rockstar gives out.

That means that there’s a difference of about $6 million+ on the table, and some players have even gone as far as blaming character Miguel Madrazo for pocketing the cash.

The original poster of the meme above called him a “scammer” due to the difference in amounts.

While it’s all fun and games, nothing serious, it does raise the point about potentially seeing these heists have greater rewards in the future. GTA Online arrives on next-gen this November, available for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 with a major “expansion” and changes to the way the game plays.

Whether or not more rewards will be a part of that transition remains to be seen, but after seeing the real-life value of the gold, people will certainly be crossing their fingers.