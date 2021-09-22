GTA Online player reveals custom Cars collection and it’s insane

A GTA Online player has recreated the main cast of the Pixar movie Cars in their garage, and it’s incredible.

Grand Theft Auto Online has been around for years now, and its player base is as dedicated as ever. Although GTA 5 originally launched eight years ago, players are still playing its online mode while creating new and exciting ways to enjoy the game.

One player made it their mission to recreate the cast from a particularly popular Pixar film involving automobiles.

Cars in GTA Online

Cars is one of Pixar’s most popular franchises, and one Reddit user by the name ‘sw1nky’ decided to recreate the entire cast in their garage.

The collection, of course, starts with the main character Lightning McQueen, whose design they nail by getting the shiny red paint and a yellow accent similar to the racecar’s famous lightning stripe on the side.

They’ve also nailed a few other characters like Mater, Chick Hicks, Sally Carrera, and Doc Hudson. Chick, a villain from the Cars franchise, even has their car-mustache spot on with the big black front grill along with race car stickers riding the sides of the vehicle.

Mater, who can be seen in the back left on the collection, is a fantastic recreation making the old tow-truck feel really rustic compared to the others in the line.

The collection is quite impressive, and sw1nky took to the comment section to share that they are now working on another set for the sequel, Cars 2, which explains the absence of Finn McMissile.