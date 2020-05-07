GTA 6 leak claims original release date was delayed

A leaker claiming to have inside knowledge about Grand Theft Auto 6 claims we will not see the game until at least late 2021, while also revealing Rockstar Games' plans to introduce major expansion content following its release.

For many, GTA 6 is one of the most highly anticipated games ever following the massive success of its predecessor. GTA 5 remains one of the world's most popular games despite releasing all the way back in 2013, thanks to the developers regularly updating the online portion of the game.

Unsurprisingly, gamers are desperate for any information about the ongoing development of the game, with Reddit user LoremlpsumLoremlpsum posting a new thread on the site claiming to have inside information about the game's delayed release, and Rockstar's plans to introduce expansion content to it.

According to LoremlpsumLoremlpsum, GTA 6 was originally scheduled for release in October 2021, but that has now been delayed after Rockstar listened to feedback from fans following Red Dead Redemption 2.

The leak claims that the game was already 60 to 70 percent finished, but decided to rework entire portions of the game, expand the story, and "clean up the edges" in an attempt to ship the best possible product possible. On top of that, they have also made a major change to missions, which have been overhauled to include a more open-world approach after taking feedback from their last release "to heart."

The source states Rockstar views GTA 6 as a truly longterm project, knowing this will be their main title for the better part of the next decade, and thus are pouring everything into it to make sure that they release the "ultimate" Grand Theft Auto title.

The developers also have an eye on expanding the game with DLC in the future, according to the post. While GTA Online wasn't necessarily built with expansion in mind, Rockstar are apparently creating GTA 6 with plans to expand built-in, with updates for both the online portion of the game and the story mode both set to come out following release according to the leaker.

This isn't the first time that someone has appeared claiming to have major information about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title. A post on the same subreddit earlier in the week claimed that the game will have four main characters, and the map will be the size of "GTA V and RDR2 combined."

Of course, all of these leaks are unverified from anonymous sources, so everything should be taken with a pinch of salt until Rockstar themselves announce the game. While some believe they are close to making that announcement, this leak suggests we may be waiting a while before we hear anything concrete from the developers about Grand Theft Auto VI.