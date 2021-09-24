GTA 5 players find feature to stop annoying phone calls and it’s already in-game

GTA Online players have been complaining about annoying phone calls on their iFruit phones for years now, but Rockstar Games have had the solution in GTA 5 all along.

The popular online mode is always getting bigger and bigger, with its player base increasing with each heist and seasonal update that’s released.

While many players have one eye on GTA 6 or the enhanced edition of GTA Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, there’s still plenty of time before they get their hands on either of them. The sixth game hasn’t even been announced yet, and the next-gen upgrade comes out in March 2022 – following a delay.

That means that they’re left to their own devices in the current game, and many are growing tired of the constant phone calls online.

How to stop GTA Online phone calls: The answer is in GTA 5

Luckily for Rockstar Games, however, one member of the community has found an easy solution to the problem and it’s been in the game for years.

Reddit poster Cold_Lavishness said: “I recently saw in GTA IV’s story mode you can turn on flight mode which would stop Roman and everyone else from calling you all the time.

“It’s hard to count the number of times they’d call in the middle of a free mode gunfight and get me killed. I think a flight mode option would go a really long way in this regard.”

All they would have to do is make the feature active in GTA Online, as it’s used already in offline mode – which seems to be an easy fix.

Whether or not the concept will come to fruition, however, remains to be seen.