Genshin Impact voice actor gives her fans instructions on how to bathe

Rie Takahashi, voice of Hu Tao from Genshin Impact, gave her fans instructions on how to bathe and be hygienic before coming to an event she was attending.

Anime and nerd conventions can be a ton of fun. You get to meet cosplayers, buy cool merch, and even meet your favorite voice actors from games you play. But unfortunately, it can be a bit of a stink-fest due to what’s described by cosplayers as ‘Convention Funk’.

Rie Takahashi gives us the voices of Hu Tao from Genshin, Megumin from Konosuba, and Emilia from Re:Zero. And she is part of the Idol band, Earphones. Needless to say, she is a darling in the anime world.

Article continues after ad

She decided to create a small and cute infographic of things she learned to prepare before going to her first appearance at 1st Live, a concert event. In it, there are many sensible tips, such as bringing a water bottle and a powerbank just in case, along with a bag to keep all your valuables secure.

Amusingly enough, however, a small part was dedicated to politely asking fans to clean themselves and stay hygienic before arriving at the performance.

On the bottom right of the infographic, she gives a small instruction on how to bathe properly. Telling fans they should wash themselves properly as they will sweat throughout the event. Even telling fans to make sure to cut their nails short and wash under them to keep neat and hygienic.

Article continues after ad

She also gives other hygiene tips, such as using a face mask, bringing hand sanitizer medicine with you just in case you might need it.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The popular voice actor even recommended eventgoers not heavily drink the night before because standing around in an event with loud music and flashing lights can be too much for a hangover.

There were a few comments which berated her for demanding fans to wash before the event, but for the most part, many were enthused at the fact their favorite voice actor took time out of their day to create such a useful infographic.

Article continues after ad

She even took the time to respond to someone who couldn’t shower due to an injury and used perfume to stay hygienic. Takahashi recommended they use wet wipes to clean themselves, as there are people who find the smell of perfume too strong.