YouTuber Angry Joe brutally roasts The Last of Us Part 1 by re-releasing 2014 review

Angry Joe’s content is almost as old as YouTube itself, and he’s been making Angry Reviews for over a decade. His reviews are still hotly anticipated by fans, but Angry Joe did something a little different for his review of The Last of Us Part 1.

Rather than doing a new Angry Review, he just copy-pasted over his entire review of the original remaster of the critically acclaimed title with a few additional elements.

While many content creators and reviewers have roasted the $70 price tag on this “re-remaster”, Angry Joe’s commentary on the title is very unique in a way that only he could pull off.

Angry Joe mocked the The Last of Us Part 1 in his own way

Angry Joe’s review starts with a very flashy intro, followed by a title card mocking the somewhat filmic nature of The Last of Us Part 1’s overall presentation.

AngryJoeShow

He then goes into editing software, puts his original review from 2014 into it, applies a filter, and just reuploads the entire review with a little re-remastered logo in the corner.

Joe’s simple yet very poignant criticism of TLOU Part 1 being a third remaster of the same game with a $70 price tag lines up with the critique others have levied against the title.

YouTuber Moist Critical’s Moist Meter video about The Last of Us Part 1 gave a scathing critique on the price tag here, saying that it should have been $40 at the most, and that $70 “isn’t justifiable.”

Dexerto reviewed The Last of Us Part 1 and found its quality to be remarkable, with the caveat that the conversation around its price is a difficult one to have. Digital Foundry did a comparison showing just how far this game has come since the initial PS3 release.

Naughty Dog/Digital Foundry | YouTube A comparison of the PS3 version to the PS5 version done by Digital Foundry

And, while the presentation of the game has been overhauled dramatically and a full suite of accessibility options has made this story much more accessible, it’s still the same game with a new coat of paint.

While many Angry Joe fans were awaiting a full-fledged Angry Review, his satirical review certainly got his point across in a way Angry Joe’s storied history as a YouTuber allows only him to do.