Xbox reaffirms CoD, Overwatch & Diablo coming to Game Pass amid Activision investigation

Phil Spencer, Microsoft Gaming CEO, wants to have “conversations” with Activision employees.

Xbox’s landmark acquisition of Activision Blizzard is not yet finalized, but players can expect CoD, Overwatch, and Diablo on Game Pass when the deal closes.

In January, Xbox announced its intention to acquire Activision Blizard for nearly $70 billion. Activision Blizzard is the video game developer and publisher of several best-selling franchises, including World of Warcraft, Call of Duty, Diablo, and Hearthstone.

Two significant roadblocks are preventing the deal from happening. America’s Federal Trade Commission halted the agreement to review whether it would constitute a case of unfair competition. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority is also examining whether or not the takeover could potentially injure competition and disadvantage customers.

Xbox CEO Phil Spencer issued a press release to clear up both investigations and provide insight on what’s to come for gamers and game developers. Included is a reaffirmation of CoD, Overwatch & Diablo coming to Gamepass.

Microsoft / Activision Blizzard Modern Warfare 2 will be part of Game Pass if the deal goes through.

Xbox CEO Phil Spencer shares future plans for Activision Blizard acquisition

Spencer previously claimed Call of Duty is not the primary motivating factor behind Microsoft’s Activision deal.

Xbox does not intend to make Call of Duty a console exclusive. Spencer reestablished: “We are committed to making the same version of Call of Duty available on PlayStation on the same day the game launches elsewhere.”

Despite CoD launching on the same day, Spencer offered players an incentive. “We intend to make Activision Blizzard’s much-loved library of games – including Overwatch, Diablo, and Call of Duty – available in Game Pass and to grow those gaming communities.”

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 releases on October 28, but there is no confirmation of the deal being completed by that date.

The Competition and Markets Authority set a deadline of September 1 to give its initial decision, and there is no concrete timeline for when the deal may be finalized.