WoW & Diablo composer slams Activision Blizzard amid lawsuit controversy

As thousands of Activision Blizzard employees have come forward about their working experiences during the ongoing lawsuit, beloved composer Russell Brower, who has worked on WoW, Starcraft and Diablo franchises, has made his own thoughts very clear.

The news that Activision Blizzard are being sued by the state of California sent ripples throughout the company, it’s studios, fans and the industry at large.

As top content creators such as Asmongold join the chorus of gamers condemning the publisher’s actions, harrowing testimonies from former and present workers alike paint a very bleak picture.

Russell Brower, the man behind the iconic soundtracks that accompany your World of Warcraft, Starcraft 2 and Diablo 3 journeys, among others, has also hit back at the gaming behemoth in a subtle but effective change to his Twitter bio.

Russell Brower slams Activision Blizzard

From soaring symphonies to cascading choruses, Brower’s 12-year legacy with the company cannot be understated. Parting ways with the company in 2017, fans of his work expected him to make sporadic appearances in future releases, but that seems to have gone out the window.

Reacting to the claims made in the lawsuit, Brower has altered his Twitter biography to read “Composer, Music Director, Conductor – World of Warcraft, Diablo III, StarCraft II. Wish I could get those 12 years of my life back.” Before the news dropped, that second sentence wasn’t there.

His cover image is also the iconic jagged Blizzard logo with a bright red “no entry” sign across it, making his sentiments towards the company very, very clear.

Although he hasn’t Tweeted about the situation, a quick glance at the ‘likes’ section of his profile also shows his overwhelming support for those who have suffered throughout their time with the company.

Brower joins former Blizzard co-founder and former president Mike Morhaim, as well as over a thousand current employees, in denouncing the company’s treatment of their staff.

Accused of fostering a “pervasive frat boy culture,” the accusations levelled against Activision Blizzard include sexual harassment, creation of an unsafe working environment, as well as involvement in the suicide of a former employee.