Walmart offering D&D plush monsters at historic low prices before Black Friday

Walmart is now offering huge discounts on these adorable D&D plush monsters just before Black Friday.

D&D is famous for its adventures with Wizards, Rogues, and many other classes striding forth to battle against dragon gods, undead liches, and more. But what’s an adventure without a monster to fight? D&D’s monsters are an equally iconic part of the game and pop culture. Now, Walmart is offering deals on plush versions of some of the most famous monsters in the game, just in time for Black Friday.

The D&D Beholder Phunny plush is down to just $12.99 from its initial price point of $21.99, allowing you to save $9 if you buy during the sale. The D&D Honor Among Thieves Mimic Phunny plush is similarly discounted, priced at $36.99 rather than $47.95, saving you $10.96. While the Mimic Phunny plush’s cost may seem disproportionate compared to the Beholder, the Mimic comes with full glow-in-the-dark functionality and extra detail.

These savings are not only significant, they’re the lowest price that Walmart has ever offered these D&D plushes for. Get in on the deal now and save more than ever before.

WOTC/Kidrobot

WOTC/Kidrobot

Mimics and Beholders are some of D&D’s most iconic monsters, returning time and again in each new edition of the game. These monsters have successfully translated into many other games and media – with the Mimic appearing in Honor Among Thieves and the Beholder likely for a potential sequel – and fit right in as adorable plushes.

The Beholder’s design has been simplified somewhat to make its plush form as appealing as possible, but it still retains its basic D&D shape. The Mimic is likely to be a hit with both D&D fans and older kids, neatly overlapping between monstrous and endearing.

Pick up these D&D Phunny plushes now before Black Friday, and they’ll make the perfect nerdy presents just in time for the holidays.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.