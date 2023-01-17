Tribes of Midgard Season 4: The Witch Saga brings farming & new bosses

Tribes of Midgard has released its fourth season, the Witch Saga, introducing new content. Players will be able to farm, enjoy crossplay, and battle Hel in the freezing depths of Niflheim.

Tribes of Midgard is a survival co-op that mixes the intensity of battle and base building with Norse mythology. Originally released in the summer of 2021, fans have had the chance to battle three seasons worth of dangerous antagonists, as well as explore in the game’s recently revamped Survival Mode.

The most recent Tribes of Midgard season, the Inferno Saga, saw the introduction of Surtr, revamped Survival Mode mechanics, fresh biomes, and new Biomes among many other updates. The changes made to the Survival Mode were particularly lucrative, allowing players to truly immersive themselves in both co-op and solo play without a time limit.

In an exciting move by developer Norsefell, players will soon have more to do when exploring both Survival and Saga modes. The Witch Saga introduces farming, giving players shovels to dig holes. By planting Essences, resources for crafting and cooking can be grown in large amounts, creating a more reliable way to grind materials.

Norsefell Games Players can challenge past Saga Bosses together or alone

Tribes of Midgard sends players into Niflheim to fight Hel

Shifting from the heated battlegrounds of the Inferno Saga, the Witch Saga will have players crafting coldproof clothing and snacks to dive deep into the frozen depths of Niflheim. Here, Tribes of Midgard’s Einherjar will face Draugr and Helthings as they make their way to the Goddess Hel.

The fight won’t be easy, and those planning to face her in groups will want to coordinate the best strategies. However, it is possible to visit Niflheim and grind rare items in the biome’s mausoleums to craft strong weapons before facing Hel, giving players an advantage.

It is also important to note that the Witch Saga comes with a crossplay update for players using Steam, Epic Games Store, and Xbox. This will create a bigger pool of players when setting up co-op sessions. The Nintendo Switch is not included in the crossplay update at this time.

Whether fans are looking forward to adding cute gardens to bases or teaming up with others to battle Hel, Tribes of Midgard’s Witch Saga will have plenty for everyone. It is the perfect time to set up a fresh save and earn the exp that will be part of the season’s new reward bar for the coming months.