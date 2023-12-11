The Day Before loses 90% of players amid “obvious scam” claims

The Day Before continues its disastrous launch as the game’s player count has taken a steep nosedive in just four days.

After being the most wishlisted game on Steam for a small time, the game saw its release marred with broken promises, bugs, and a tidal wave of negative reviews.

Despite the hype behind it, The Day Before opened to a measly 21% of its reviews on Steam being positive.

Now, the disappointment continues with players dropping the game en masse.

Player count for The Day Before has dropped by 90%

When the game launched on December 7th, the peak of concurrent players was 38,104. Now, just four days later, the player count has dropped to just 4,125, according to SteamDB.

The game saw a sharp decline on December 8th, and that continued to decline over the weekend, despite players having more time to play.

This spiral has landed The Day Before in Steam’s 10 worst review of all time, sitting in the ninth spot. It joins the likes of Overwatch 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and War of the Three Kingdoms.

Much of the complaints about the game come from what players address as unkept promises by the game’s developers, Fntastic. Specifically, the game being called an MMO despite it not being an MMO at all.

A recent poll on Reddit asked the player base if they were going to keep the game or ask for a refund. 968 votes were registered, with a whopping 818 of those votes stating that they would be asking for a refund.

Now, everything has truly come to a head as Fntastic has announced their closure due to the game’s financial failure. While the servers for the game will remain up, it doesn’t look likely for any future content for the game.