DayZ takes another shot at The Day Before with new sale

Zombies are the least of your worries in DayZ.

After Fntastic’s The Day Before was pulled from Steam, DayZ is taking another shot at the maligned zombie game with a tongue-in-cheek Steam sale.

The controversy surrounding Fntastic’s The Day Before isn’t going anywhere. Once the most wish-listed game on Steam, the game has turned into a scandal the likes of which no one could have foreseen.

Just four days after its Early Access launch, The Day Before was pulled from Steam after Developer Fntastic announced it would cease development. The game, with overwhelmingly negative reviews on Steam, has been criticized for its use of assets and decried as an obvious scam.

But not everyone is crying foul. Some – particularly rival devs – are taking advantage of the controversy to gain some attention themselves.

DayZ announces The Day After sale in wake of Fntastic closure

Announced via the DayZ Twitter, both DayZ and Icarus are bundling together for a 33% discount. The event is cheekily called “The Day After Survival Sale.”

It’s the second such shot DayZ has taken at The Day Before. A previous Tweet celebrating DayZ’s 10th anniversary was released in such a style that it mocked Fntastic’s Tweet announcing that The Day Before was ending production.

Fans naturally found the humor in the situation, filling DayZ’s Twitter thread with laughing gifs and emojis. However, RocketWerkz’s Dean Hall took another stance, speaking out in a tweet about the kindness he saw in the gesture from DayZ dev Bohemia Interactive.

“This was an incredibly kind and selfless gesture from [Bohemia Interactive] towards my studio, [RocketWerkz].” Hall said, “Knowing how much over the years we strived to be in this for the long haul, and to make things better. This gesture represents PC gaming studios at its finest.”

Despite the tongue-in-cheek nature of the sale, it’s hard not to feel bad for those who looked forward to The Day Before. Once a hugely anticipated game, its legacy is now an abrupt discontinuation, with developer Fntastic closing its doors and disappearing almost as quickly as it appeared on the scene.

For more DayZ and gaming news, be sure to stick with Dexerto.