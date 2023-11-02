The Day Before devs under fire after being accused of copying GTA 5 trailer script

The Day Before developers have been accused of ripping off old GTA 5 trailers, with Reddit users accusing the creators of copying the scripts and narration from the latter in new content for the upcoming game.

When it comes to video game trailers, developers use these promotional videos as a great way to market new content ahead of release. These trailers take on many different forms, whether that be cinematic, actual gameplay footage or the more narrative-focused videos.

However, one video game has found itself at the center of controversy after fans pointed out that a new gameplay trailer bears a striking resemblance to an old GTA V piece of promo. The game in question, The Day Before, is set to release in December 2023.

The upcoming game is set to be a new multiplayer open-world survival horror title and is being developed by Fntastic.

One Redditor took to the platform to accuse the devs of “using the same script” and narrator as an old GTA V trailer. The post includes both trailers, with users commenting on the thread that they too see the similarities.

One user wrote, “The Day Before trailer really reminded me of Rockstar’s gameplay overview trailers, but this takes the cake. You’re right, they’re actually astonishingly similar. The speaker is virtually the exact same and for the one-minute comparison I made, the script follows the same structure.”

Other players also claimed the UI in The Day Before is “highly reminiscent of GTA 5’s PC UI.” Not exactly helping Fntastic’s case in the argument.

“I would usually call the above extreme nitpicking, but given the similarity in the trailer you just pointed out, I honestly think it was deliberately done.”

Another added, “You can look up previous trailers and how they copy trailers like The Last of Us and Call of Duty shot for shot. So copying GTA was definitely their intention with this one,” one user claimed.

And while some fans have come to a consensus that The Day Before and GTA V trailers are very similar, not everyone has a problem with it.

“I don’t mean to sound smug… but so what? Rockstar’s trailer style isn’t copyrighted and it makes perfect sense to copy something that was successful before,” one player fired back. “More power to them, actually, because those narrated trailers are the best.”

The Day Before is set to release on December 7, 2023. For all the latest gaming news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.