The Day Before: How to get a refund on Steam

Did you buy The Day Before and are now looking to get your money back? Here’s what you need to do to get a refund for The Day Before on Steam.

The Day Before was unveiled and released at the 2023 Game Awards to an overwhelmingly negative reception. The failure of the game led to it being pulled from Steam only days later, with the studio behind it, Fntastic, confirming they’ll be closing soon after.

Since then, the developers have revealed they’ll be shutting down The Day Before’s servers in January but are working with Steam to ensure everyone who bought the game can get a refund, regardless of how much playtime they’ve had. The game only came out on Steam and never made it to consoles.

FNTASTIC The Day Before servers will be shutting down in January.

How to get a refund for The Day Before

As The Day Before only came out on Steam, this is where you need to go to get a refund for the game.

Here’s what you’ll need to do:

First, go to “ Steam Help ” and select “ Purchases ” and click on The Day Before.

” and select “ ” and click on The Day Before. You’ll see some drop-down options, so select “ What problem are you having with this product? ”

” Now select “Gameplay or technical issue,” then select “Request Refund.”

This will formally request a refund for The Day Before, which as you can prove you purchased it, will eventually be sent to you by Steam.

We’re unsure about timescales at this stage, but as the developers have confirmed everyone who bought the game is entitled to a refund, we imagine it will arrive before the end of January.