The Day Before devs announce when servers will be shutting down

Fntastic, the devs behind the critically panned The Day Before have now revealed when the game’s servers will be shut down — and it’s soon.

The Day Before may go down in history as one of gaming’s biggest flops, with its failure leading to the closure of the studio behind it, its removal from Steam, and a torrent of negative feedback online.

The game was released after the 2023 Game Awards and was considered to be an unfinished mess from start to finish. Within days, Fntastic revealed they’ll be ceasing operations, and despite some defiance on X (Twitter), the team is committed to refunding anyone who had purchased the game via Steam.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After the closure of the studio, players speculated how long the servers would remain active without the maintenance of a dedicated developer team. Now, we have an answer, with the servers being shut down on January 22, 2024, just seven weeks after the game launched.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The developers thanked those who supported the project in their latest tweet and reiterated that their main investor is working with Steam to ensure all refund obligations are met.

Anyone who purchased The Day Before on Steam is eligible for a refund, regardless of playtime. So, if you still need to secure your refund, you can still apply for it on Steam.

Article continues after ad