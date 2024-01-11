Suicide Squad alpha player impressions are more positive with alpha NDA being lifted

Reception to the upcoming Suicide Squad game is becoming more positive after the devs lifted a portion of the game’s alpha NDA.

A recent batch of previews have been released for the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and they aren’t all that great.

Most of these previews were done by big outlets, rather than the typical gamers who were also able to take part in the game’s alpha.

Now, the devs behind Suicide Squad have lifted a portion of the alpha’s NDA, allowing these players to share their thoughts – and the reception is becoming much more positive now.

Suicide Squad reception is more positive now that the alpha NDA is lifted

While the recent write-ups and previews for the game brought up many concerns for the upcoming release, the game’s community seems to be warming up to it much more.

With the NDA lifted, players are now sharing their perspectives on the alpha, with a lot of them praising the gameplay.

In a thread about alpha experiences on the game’s subreddit, players have been speaking to what is making them be there for launch day, with one user saying: “Wasn’t gonna buy at launch before the CAT, after playing the CAT, I will be buying on the 29th to play ASAP. Wicked fun.”

Another player posted: “Overall this game was a blast to play, instantly pre ordered it after the aloha and so did my friends who love games like Diablo, Monster Hunter and anything with a build or looter focused style, and they don’t even like superhero stuff like that.”

A common belief throughout this thread is that Suicide Squad’s marketing is not doing it any favors, making the game out to be something that it isn’t and not showing off its strengths.

“Yup, marketing has been horrible. The game really needed an open beta like before the end of last year,” one fan wrote.

Others think that people are trying to force this game into something that it isn’t and holding it in comparison with games that it isn’t similar to.

Now, none of this means that the previews that were recently released lose any validity, but it does give hope to fans who want this game to be good.

No one will know what Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is actually like, though, until its release on February 2nd.