Sniper Elite 5 Mission 8: Rubble and Ruin Workbench locations

If you’re on the hunt for new attachments and guns in Sniper Elite 5 via Workbenches, then Missions 8’s Rubble and Ruin has three for you to find. They hold some of the game’s best gear, and we have all the locations.

Workbenches are one of Sniper Elite 5’s collectibles dotted around the game’s sprawling maps, and unlike most fruitless collectibles, Workbenches reward you with resources that could improve your gameplay.

The only problem is that they can be tucked away in the furthest reaches of a map, guarded tighter than the Tower of London. With every hidden Workbench comes a solution, and to accelerate your hopes of finding them all, our guide will make the task a lot easier for you.

Contents

Where to find Rubble and Ruin SMG Workbench in Sniper Elite 5

To kick things off in Mission 8’s Rubble and Ruin we’re going to need to go to the Western part of the map towards the map’s cut-off point.

Here’s how to get to it:

From our spot, you’ll be near a green tent and will have to go up a small hill of rubble. Then go up a broken section of the upper level’s wooden floor to enter the building properly. Once at the top, circle around. You’ll now have to make a jump to a piece of hanging floor completely horizontal to you. Climb up here and the Workbench will be right in front of you.

Where to find Rubble and Ruin Pistol Workbench in Sniper Elite 5

The next one is the Pistol Workbench and will require more platforming to get to.

Follow these instructions:

Head to our marker on the street and move towards the church. You should see a small platform with a dark green sheet on the side and a ladder attached to it. Climb the ladder and then hop up onto the next platform above. Make your way onto the roof, turn left, and keep going until you have a ladder you need to go down. Drop down another hole in the floor and go through the doorway. The Workbench will be in the first room.

Where to find Rubble and Ruin Rifle Workbench in Sniper Elite 5

Our final location is the Rifle Workbench, which can only be accessed once you move onto the mission’s point of no return.

To access it, it shouldn’t be too difficult: